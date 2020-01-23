Hoping to snap out of their funk, the St. James Area boys basketball welcomed in conference foe Blue Earth Area on Thursday night, only to see a small halftime deficit turn into a 15-point Buccaneer victory, 81-66.

The Saints found themselves trailing by double-figures midway through the first half, but a pair of Daevon Anderson buckets cut the lead to five with just under eight minutes remaining.

Down by eight in the opening minutes of the second half, a quick 7-0 by the red and black cut the lead down to just one, with Derrick Halvorson and Carter Jones leading the charge.

That would be the closest the Saints would get, however, as Cameron Anderson and Austin Thiefoldt took over in the second half, finishing with 25 and 22, respectively.

Grant Strunkel and Zach Herrmann each finished with 10.

Halvorson led the Saints with 20 points. Hayden Jones scored 15, while Logan Carlson scored 14. Carter Jones finished with eight. Anderson chipped in five, and Michael Suarez had two.

On Monday, the Saints returned home against a tough #14 ranked Mt. Lake Area-Comfrey team in front of a buzzing crowd for Coaches vs. Cancer.

Logan Carlson kept the Saints in the game in the early minutes, scoring 12 of the hosts' first 14 points, answering every Wolverines bucket with one of his own.

Down 19-15, Michael Suarez drilled a three to trim the lead to one. St. James would cut the lead back down to a point later in the half on the strength of threes by Carlson and Derrick Halvorson. Kolby Kremmin and Abraham Stoesz provided baskets down the stretch for Mt. Lake, taking a 33-28 lead into the locker room.

Down by five heading into the half, St. James looked for any spark they could find, but could never string together enough stops or makes to get any closer.

The Saints trailed by five with 11:00 to go, but an 11-2 kept the Saints at bay, as Mt. Lake escaped with a 72-62, despite best efforts from the Saints.

"I liked our energy, I thought we played hard," said head coach Spencer Monson. "Defensively I thought it was a pretty good effort and we rebounded pretty well, too."

The loss marks the fourth straight game where the Saints have seen a manageable deficit turn into a double-digit loss.

"To win these types of games you have to be in it more," said Monson. "You have to get that experience. The good thing is we're in these games and we're close at the end, we're just not finishing quite well yet. The more you're in it the better you'll get at that. We're very close. All we have to do is get one and then we're really going to turn that corner."

Stoesz and Sam Paulson did the heavy carrying for Mt. Lake, finishing with 21 and 23, respectively.

Carlson and Halvorson each finished with 18 for St. James. Fifteen of Carlson's eighteen points came in the first half. Michael Suarez and Hayden Jones had ten apiece. All of Jones' points came in the second half. Daevon Anderson scored six.

The loss extended the Saints' losing streak to eight games, all by double figures.

The following night, the Saints promptly ended their slide with a 66-53 victory over New Richland-H-E-G, as four players scored in double figures.

Logan Carlson led all scorers with 17 points. Hayden Jones scored 14. Daevon Anderson had ten. Steven Balbuena finished with a career-high 11.

Lonnie Wilson scored 15 for New Richland. Blake Ihrke chipped in 13.

The win was St. James' first since December 12th against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial.