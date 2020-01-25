Crookston girls' hockey celebrated its Senior Night with a 10-1 victory in Friday night's game against Morris-Benson at the Crookston Sports Center.

The Pirates improved to 8-12 on the season, while the Tigers fell to 0-17-1.

The first period took off with two Pirate goals within the first four minutes by Nora Peterson (Jr., F), assisted by Cassie Solheim (8, F) and Raina Satrom (8, F), assisted by Nora Peterson.

The second period ended even better for the Pirates, as they took a 7-0 behind a hat trick by Grace Fischer (Fr., F).

"Grace played a confident game today," said head coach Tim Moe. "Making three goals and a hat trick in one night really set an example."

The Tigers kicked off the third period with their first and only goal, but the Pirates lunged ahead with three more goals to end with a 10-1 victory for the night.

"We've really got to tip our hats to the seniors," Moe said. "They really put their all on the ice tonight. We got the chance to give our team some experience.

"We got 19 skaters on the ice throughout the night. The girls are dedicated to the sport and improving, and we're hoping to just keep working towards the playoffs."

UP NEXT: Crookston takes on Prairie Centre on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. The Pirates beat Prairie Centre 1-0 on Dec. 7 in Long Prairie.

