Crookston boys' basketball lost to Wadena-Deer Creek, 72-59, in a Section 8AA game Saturday afternoon at Crookston High School.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Pirates, dropping them to 7-10 and 4-8 in section play. The Wolverines, meanwhile improved to 11-6 and 5-3.

Wadena-Deer Creek came out firing, hitting four 3-pointers early. This, combined with an intense full-court pressure defense, allowed the Wolverines to take a 14-2 lead minutes into the game.

The Pirates were undeterred, however. After struggling to get the ball inside to leading scorer and rebounder Caden Osborn (Sr., C), Crookston got him going midway through the half, and pulled to within 21-17.

But WDC turned up the heat from deep again to close the half. It knocked down three more treys before the half was over, taking a 32-20 lead into the break. The Pirates rescued only a little momentum on a Walker Winjum (Sr., G) three to beat the buzzer.

Crookston kept pace with the Wolverines at the start of the second half, but couldn't contain them for long. Behind a lights-out backcourt of Bereket Loer and Lucas Hinojos, Wadena-Deer Creek opened up a 57-36 lead with eight minutes to play.

But the Pirates weren't done yet, despite the Wolverines looking like they had sunk them once and for all. Winjum had some nice drives to the basket while Jack Garmen (Jr., G) hit two 3-pointers, pulling Crookston within 11 late.

With two minutes to play, though, the Pirates had no choice but to begin fouling to try to extend the game and their comeback. In the end, WDC knocked down just enough of its free throws to win comfortably.

Osborn finished with 19 points, while Winjum and Garmen both added 13. Carter Bruggeman (Jr., G) scored six points, Easton Tangquist (Jr., G) had five and Brady Butt (Sr., F) scored three.

Loer had the hot hand all afternoon for the Wolverines, scoring 31 points. His backcourt-mate, Hinojos, scored 19, and Payton Rondestvedt added 10.

UP NEXT: Crookston is on the road on Monday to take on Hawley. The Nuggets are far removed from going 23-5 last year, sitting at just 3-12 and 2-7 in Section 8AA.

