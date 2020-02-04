Crookston youth wrestlers competed at three different tournaments over past weekend. On Saturday, the Pirates wrestled at Barnesville and Fargo Davies, and on Sunday they wrestled in Fertile.

At the Barnesville tournament, Joseph Goering placed first while Ashlyn Goering finished third.

In Fargo, Gavyn Hluchny and Casey Wieland were first, Oliver Wallace finished third and Keith Fuller and Juillian Torres placed fourth.

Joseph Goering and Priscilla Gonzalez both had first-place finishes on Sunday. Levi Kresl and Brett Sannes both took second, Jaron Knutson, Kamden Lessard, Oliver Wallace and Ronin Wittmayer all had third-place finishes, Ashlyn Goering and Judson Halland placed fourth and Greg Gano and Juillian Torres were fifth.

