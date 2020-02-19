Crookston boys’ basketball fell to Win-E-Mac, 73-51, in a non-section game played in Erskine on Tuesday night.

The Pirates lost their fourth straight game to fall to 8-15, while the Patriots improved to 9-15 with their fourth straight win.

Crookston got a boost when Caden Osborn (Sr., C) made his return to the court, but he scored just six points and grabbed nine rebounds, far below his season averages.

Easton Tangquist (Jr., G) picked up the slack, scoring 27 points, while Walker Winjum (Sr., G) added 11. Carter Bruggeman (Jr., G) scored four and Jack Garmen (So., G) scored three.

Win-E-Mac, which had four players score in double figures, jumped out to a 45-27 lead at halftime and held serve the rest of the way.

UP NEXT: The Pirates are at home this Thursday to take on Roseau (6-17). Crookston won the first matchup with the Rams, 63-60, in Roseau on Dec. 27.

