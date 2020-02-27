For the second consecutive season, St. James' Tallin Johnson is moving on up to the state wrestling meet after an impressive display of wrestling on Saturday at Canby High School in the Section 3A individual tournament.

Johnson came into the tournament the top seed at 152 in 3A, and the #2 ranked 160-pound wrestler in Class A.

After a 17-2 tech fall on Friday against Hunter Cleveland of Canby in the quarterfinals, Johnson earned another tech fall win, this time, a 19-4 crushing of Josh Hesse of Wabasso.

Johnson led just 2-0 after the first round and took an 8-2 advantage into the last stanza before piling on the points in the final two minutes.

In the final against Ethan Hendrickson of Jackson County, Johnson once again overwhelmed his competition. Playing smart and technically sound, Johnson picked up two points in each round en route to a 6-0 victory.

Johnson's cruise-control style section championship impressed his head coach, Jake Johnson.

"I would say, in terms of capability, experience, and mat time, it showed," said Johnson. "In terms of what I expect from Tallin, from what I've seen throughout the years, being a coach with him, I expected that. Anything less would have been very disheartening for Tallin. He's put in the time, he's put in the work. He's put in everything that it takes to be a champion and he absolutely deserved it."

"Being a section champ is a big thing. Going into the state tournament, being a section champ, hopefully he can be a seedable wrestler. I'd love to see him be a top-four guy."

At the final buzzer, Johnson's name was announced as section champion. As he raised his right arm in triumph, a cheer from the top corner of the bleachers echoed throughout the gym, led mostly by Johnson's mother, Beth.

"It's great," said Tallin. "My parents are amazing supporters. From when I was a little they hauled me all over the country just to get matches and they've supported me from when I was knee-high until now I wouldn't be where I am without them."

A year ago, Johnson finished second in the section before losing his only match at state.

"Last year versus this year, I wrestled different kids in the finals but they had a lot of the same moves and style, both really aggressive on the top position," said Johnson. "So I knew going into the match that if I was winning in the second or third round he was going to choose up on me so I had to be explosive and get out right away and couldn't stay down."

This year, Johnson has a strong chance to get on the podium.

"It's a totally different atmosphere than any other tournament you'll wrestle in," said Jonhson. "It's nervewracking and last year I don't think I was ready to go. This year, I've been there, I know what it's like, and I'm going to put my nose to the grindstone and leave everything on the mat."

Four other wrestlers took to the mats for St. James on Saturday. Troy Parulski lost his only match of the day in the consolation round via 7-6 decision against Nolan Ambrose from Jackson County Central.

Wyatt Westcott reached the semifinal round at the 126 weight class before falling to Zack Fier of Minneota 12-0.

In the wrestlebacks, Westcott rallied. First beating Brayar Hieronimus from Adrian Area 7-1, and edging Dylan Withers of Jackson County Central 5-4 to claim at least third place.

With Westcott earning at least a third place finish, the senior needed some help from Fier, who needed to upset top overall seed Levi Ellingson to force a true second match. Fier came through, knocking off the top seed and a door opened for Westcott to join Johnson at state if he could upset Ellingson.

"Going up against the one seed in the bracket, my message to him was you have nothing to lose," said coach Johnson. "This kid, at this point, has everything to lose. You were the three seed, he was the one seed, he's thinking maybe I won't make it to the state tournament and you have a brand new opportunity with new life so get after it and don't leave anything on the mat."

A monumental upset would not be in the cards for Westcott, falling 8-1 and coming up just short of the state tournament.

Austin Knickrehm placed sixth at 138, losing to Parker Viessman of Canby in the fifth-place match.

The prior match, Knickrehm lost an exciting and high scoring match to Blaine Peterson of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 18-17. Knickrehm trailed 12-6 after the second set, and two minutes of furious play later, Peterson narrowly defeated the junior Saint.

"He wrestled his heart out today," said Johnson. "Last year he was two-and-done at the section tournament. For him to go out there and place is a step in the right direction. He's a kid who works a ton in the offseason. My emotions in that match were all over the place to put it lightly. It was a rollercoaster match. There were a couple of times I thought it was done and the kid was flat but he couldn't quite get it and ended up a point short in the match."

Peyton Engelking finished fifth at 220, capping off his career with a pin against Tyler Degroot of Pipestone Area.