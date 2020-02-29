Minnesota Crookston men’s basketball player Harrison Cleary (Sr., G) was named All-NSIC First Team for the third year in a row, the only player on the All-NSIC First Team to earn three-straight first team accolades.

Cleary joins Gage Davis of St. Cloud State University and Ryan Bruggeman of Southwest Minnesota State University as the most recent players in conference history to earn three-straight All-NSIC First Team accolades. Cleary was an All-NSIC Second Team pick as a freshman during the 2016-17 season.

Cleary went down as one of the all-time greatest players in NSIC history, setting the all-time scoring record with 2,107 career points in conference play. Cleary ended his career 16th all-time in NCAA Division II scoring history with 2,846 career points. He is the highest scoring player in NCAA Division II since 1992.

Cleary also set the Minnesota Crookston record for scoring and for all-time assists. In addition, he holds the marks for three-pointers made, three-point percentage, free throw percentage, free throws attempted, free throws made, field goals made and field goals attempted, games started, and games played.

Cleary set the single-game scoring mark with 52 points earlier this season against Wayne State College (Neb.). He is the program’s only player to ever score over 2,000 career points. Off the court, Cleary is a CoSIDA Academic All-District recipient with a 3.68 GPA in sport and rec management.

Brandon Meyer of Minnesota Duluth was named NSIC Player of the Year, while Northern State’s Parker Fox garnered NSIC Defensive Player of the Year recognition. Ryland Holt of Minnesota State was selected as the NSIC Freshman of the Year. Kelby Kramer of Minnesota State was picked as the NSIC Newcomer of the Year, while Sioux Falls Head Coach Chris Johnson was the recipient of NSIC Coach of the Year.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.