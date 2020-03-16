Crookston youth wrestlers competed at a tournament in Fosston last Thursday.

Gavyn Hluchny, Jaron Knutson, Levi Kresl and Casey Weiland placed first. Judson Halland, Josiah Herberg and Oliver Wallace finished second. Henry Herberg placed third, and Bentilliey Void finished fourth.

