On Sunday, the Minnesota State High School League announced that no MSHSL activities and athletics will take place at any member school from Wed., March 18 to Fri., March 27.

This decision is consistent with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's emergency executive order issued Sunday, which announced a statewide closure of all K-12 schools from Mar. 18 through Mar. 27.

No training, practices, scrimmages or contests will take place during this time, while a previous MSHSL decision which prohibited scrimmages, contests and competitions will continue through Apr. 6.

The MSHSL said it will "work within the intent and support of the Emergency Executive Order and Department of Health recommendations" in making future decisions.

