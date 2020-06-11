Former Minnesota Crookston softball player Mika Rodriguez is transferring to the University of Sioux Falls. USF announced the addition Tuesday.

Rodriguez, a native of Laveen, Ariz., is a graduate transfer and will have one year of eligibility with the Cougars.

"She brings a ton of high level softball experience to our team," said USF head coach Shannon Pivovar in a statement. "We will be looking for her to jump in and hit the ground running - bringing with her that knowledge and passion. She is a fierce competitor and works hard on and off the softball field."

Rodriguez, a second baseman and shortstop, began her college career at Briar Cliff in the NAIA, where she hit .286 with 12 RBI as a freshman. She transferred to UMC in 2018 and hit .301 with three home runs and 24 RBI, adding a team-high 10 doubles. As a junior last year, she hit .269 with nine homers, 25 RBI, six stolen bases an .885 OPS.

Before COVID-19 ended the 2020 season early, Rodriguez was hitting .229 with a home run and six RBI. In March, the NCAA ruled that spring sport athletes would have another year of eligibility in the wake of the pandemic.

Rodriguez also played soccer for the Golden Eagles. In 2018, she appeared in 15 games, starting three, and as a senior last season played 13 games, starting one.

