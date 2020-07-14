Crookston golfer Travis Ross shot a 4-under-par 212 to finish in a tie for 12th at the Minnesota State Open Championship this past week.

The tournament took place at the Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo from July 7 through July 9.

Ross, who won the Minakwa Fourth of July Tournament along with Evan Dimke two weeks ago, shot 70 on Tuesday to tie for 17th after the first round.

He struggled on Wednesday, falling back to 25th after firing a 74, but rebounded with a final-round 68 on Thursday.

Ross took home $1,750 in prize money.

The tournament was won by Angus Flanagan, a senior at the University of Minnesota, who shot a 15-under par 201.

Ross, a four-time state tournament participant in high school, graduated from Crookston High School in 2006 and went on to play collegiately at St. Cloud State and New Mexico.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.