The Crookston 18U summer baseball squad opened their summer slate with a 4-3 win Tuesday at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.

Coach Mitch Bakken says: “We batted everyone and rotated positions. I was very happy for the light practices that we have had. The plate approaches were really good. Defense got the job done. Pitching was rusty but that’s life and they threw strikes when they needed to.”

"I was told Jacob Hesby went 3-3," Bakken added. "He was great behind the dish. Backs everything up and had great at-bats. That kid works extremely hard."