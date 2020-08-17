On Thursday, the Minnesota State American Legion Baseball Board decided against having a season this fall.

The board had previously sent out a survey to team managers to gauge their interest in playing, after the 2020 summer season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Ultimately, after discussing the matter on Wednesday, the board then voted no, citing safety as well as the availability of coaches, players and ballparks, which could have posed a challenge.

"They have to look at the overall safety and logistics," Crookston coach Mitch Bakken told the Times. "I'm guessing they didn't want to be responsible if there was an outbreak with players and that makes sense. I just hope the kids stay busy and in shape this fall."

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Minnesota does plan on holding a Legion season in 2021.

