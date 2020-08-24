The 30th annual UMC Teambackers Golf Classic, presented by Altru Health System, will be held virtually from Aug. 28 to Sept. 13 due to the effects of COVID-19.

Teams will be able to play their 18-hole rounds at any point during that timeframe to post their score for the tournament. The winning team, for those who play their round at Minakwa Golf Course, will be awarded the Altru Cup, while those participating out of town will also compete for prizes.

"The Golf Classic is one of UMC Teambackers' most successful fundraising events each year," the Teambackers said in a release. "With the pandemic derailing most of our plans, this fundraiser is no exception so we are changing things up.

"Understandably, many of the loyal participants to this event will be disappointed by the decision to hold this tournament virtually and, rest assured, you are not alone. However, we hope you will join UMC Teambackers and Altru Health System to make the best of this situation we are all in together."

Each team member will play their round on their own and submit the score. There will be two flights, Minakwa and Out of Town.

There is a $25 registration fee per person. Teams can register online at z.umn.edu/tbgolfclassic any time before September 13.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Golden Eagle men’s hockey locker room.

For more information, contact Derek Martin at (218) 281-8436 or derekm@umn.ed.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.