Last Thursday, the St. James cross country program hit the trails in Blue Earth for the Buc Triangular, and saw the Saints have an all-around strong showing.

Caleb Rivera, Marco Crispin, and Juan Castenada finished first, second, and third, respectively.

Levi Miest, Ryan Pierson, and Austin Knickrehm placed sixth, seventh, and eighth.

Carlos Rodriguez rounded out the top seven finishing 11th overall.

In total, St. James tallied just 19 team points. Fairmont finished second with 44, and Blue Earth finished third with 75.

Diana Rodriguez paced the lady Saints placing sixth in the girl's race.

Following her lead were a host of underclassmen in America Trejo Esqueda, Katelyn Ojeda-callejas, Ailyn Balbuena, and Ruby Zamora who finished in places 12-15.

Natalie and Maritz Rodriguez founded out the top seven.

The Fairmont girls had a strong day on the course finishing with 15 points. St. James area tallied 48. Blue Earth Area finished with 83.

Boys:

1. Caleb Rivera 16.53 (1)

2. Marco Crispin 17.43 (2)

3. Juan Castaneda 17.56 (3)

4. Levi Miest 18.21 (6)

5. Ryan Pierson 18.22 (7)

6. Austin Knickrehm 19.52 (8)

7. Carlos Rodriguez 20.32 (11)

Girls:

1. Diana Rodriguez 22.38 (6)

2. America Trejo Esqueda 25.14 (12)

3. Katelyn Ojeda-callejas 26.03 (13)

4. Ailyn Balbuena 26.06 (14)

5. Ruby Zamora 26.08 (15)

6. Natalie Rodriguez 27.46 (17)

7. Maritza Rodriguez 28.06 (18)