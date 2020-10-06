Red Flag Warning issued for southwest, west-central areas of Minnesota

Staff Writer

Extreme fire conditions Tuesday (Oct. 6) across southwest and west-central Minnesota have resulted in the National Weather Service issuing a Red Flag Warning for the following counties: Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Lac Qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Redwood, Rock, Traverse, Watonwan, Wilkin and Yellow Medicine.

A Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and minimum humidity values.

Do not burn while the Red Flag Warning remains in effect, and check any burning done recently to ensure the fire is out.

Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions.

The Red Flag Warning expires at 7 p.m.

Fore more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Web site at www.dnr.state.mn.us/.