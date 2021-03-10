Here's how many people have received a COVID-19 vaccine in Watonwan County in the last week

Chastity Laskey

USA TODAY NETWORK

Watonwan County has administered more than 3,220 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of March 9, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

That's up 22.67% from the previous week's tally of 2,625 COVID-19 doses administered.

As of March 9, 9.99% of people living in Watonwan County are fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday, March 9 that Minnesota is expanding eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine after reaching its goal of inoculating at least 70% of people 65 and older.

The state will expand eligibility to the next two phases of Minnesotans at once, totaling about 1.8 million people, beginning Wednesday, March 10. Walz said the next two priority groups include people with underlying health conditions and those at a risk of workplace exposure, including about 45,000 people who work at food processing plants.

News: Minnesota reaches 70% vaccination in seniors, to begin next phases ahead of schedule

As of March 9, Minnesota reported 492,108 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 1.33% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Minnesota as of March 9 are Traverse, Big Stone, Olmsted, Mahnomen and Cook.

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Watonwan County as of March 9:

How many people in Watonwan County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

19.36% of people in Watonwan County have received only one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,124 people

9.99% of people in Watonwan County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,096 people

For the latest numbers before our next weekly recap, check out this map breaking down vaccines by county.

How many people in Minnesota have been vaccinated so far?

21.12% of people in Minnesota have received only one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 1,167,407 people

10.92% of people in Minnesota are fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,096 people

One year of COVID-19: See how one year of COVID-19 unfolded in Minnesota