Watonwan County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 19.53% more doses administered last week

Chastity Laskey

USA TODAY NETWORK

Watonwan County has administered more than 3,849 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of March 16, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

That's up 19.53% from the previous week's tally of 3,220 COVID-19 doses administered.

As of March 16, 11.99% of people living in Watonwan County are fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Almost exactly a year after Minnesota declared a state of emergency because of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Tim Walz announced an easing of limitations on businesses and gatherings.

He said it will be weeks, not months, before all Minnesotans get the opportunity to get vaccines. He encouraged Minnesotans to get vaccinated when they can.

While COVID-19 variants do pose a risk, Minnesota can control their spread by vaccinating quickly and practicing safe behaviors, Walz said.

As of March 16, Minnesota reported 498,926 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 1.39% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Minnesota as of March 16 are Lac qui Parle, Olmsted, Big Stone, Mahnomen and Cook.

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Watonwan County as of March 16:

How many people in Watonwan County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

23.08% of people in Watonwan County have received only one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,533 people

11.99% of people in Watonwan County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,316 people

For a county-by county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Minnesota have been vaccinated so far?

24.58% of people in Minnesota have received only one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 1,358,707 people

13.39% of people in Minnesota are fully vaccinated, for a total of 739,883 people

