Watonwan County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 36% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 36% of people living in Watonwan County are fully vaccinated as of May 3, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Minnesota reported 580,340 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 2% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Minnesota as of May 3 are Cook County (61%), Big Stone County (50%), Olmsted County (49%), Carlton County (46%) and Lake County (45%).

More:Mural honoring past and present St. James residents to be painted next month

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Watonwan County as of May 3:

How many people in Watonwan County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

41% of people in Watonwan County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 4,513 people

36% of people in Watonwan County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 3,947 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Minnesota have been vaccinated so far?

49% of people in Minnesota have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,705,585 people

36% of people in Minnesota are fully vaccinated, for a total of 2,014,101 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.