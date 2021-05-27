New editor on board at the Plaindealer

The St. James Plaindealer is pleased to announce the addition to our staff of Editor Sarah Bunich. Bunich started on May 24 and is currently undergoing some technical training.

Bunich is a 2021 graduate of St.Cloud State University and is originally from Bemidji. She has two older sisters.

“This is my first job in the field and I am excited to be here and work with the community,” Bunich said. “Outside of work I enjoy spending time with my fiance and our two dogs, going on walks, fishing and watching sports.”

As Bunich becomes familiar with the newspaper and community she will soon be handling all news gathering, photos and writing. Welcome her to St. James and always say “yes” when she asks for a story or photo.

Bunich can be reached at sbunich@gannett.com or 507-621-8315.