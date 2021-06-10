New Miss St. James girls have been crowned

On May 19 during the senior award assembly the crowns for Miss St. James were transferred from last year’s Misses to this year’s Misses. Destiny Sawatzky and Jaelyn Haler are the newly crowned Misses St. James.

Miss St. James is not a title Sawatzky and Haler received at a pageant. Receiving this title comes from community involvement and volunteer work. Every year girls put in an application for Miss St. James and do lot of volunteer community work.

Volunteer work for this year’s misses included doing work with the tennis team, the high school's National Honor Society, and other entities in their community. One of the big projects Haler was excited about was a park she helped build.

“In Butterfield we are building a new park, which is huge,” said Haler “It’s going to be a big city park."

Being crowned Miss St. James is an experience that brought a lot of emotions to the girls. “I was very excited,” said Sawatzky. “I was shaking I was so nervous and shocked.”

Being crowned as Miss St. James means Haler and Sawatzky get to go to community events. The first event they are participating in is the Railroad Days Parade on Saturday, June 19.