City Council approves grant for Police Department

At their Tuesday, June 15 meeting, the St. James City Council heard from the St. James Police Department, the City manager about new code inspector job for the city, and they discussed Watonwan County Humane Society.

Council members first heard from the police department for their 2021 Coronavirus Emergency Supplement Funding grant for $32,250.

This grant would cover camera cars, body cameras, computer servers, wireless download ports, and some training.

" There's going to be a lot of work too, because by statute we got to hold community meetings to help develop our bodycam policies," said Police Chief Rick Eisfeld.

The resolution to authorize the execution of the agreement was approved.

City Manager Amanda Glass brought forth a proposal for a new contracted city rental inspector position.

"The council has been very vocal on continuing the code enforcement process and bettering it," said Glass "In the last year of being with the city I have noticed or it brought to my attention that when rental inspection is going on code enforcement process really slows down."

Rental inspector would be paid $19.45 an hour and they would be contracted for 4 to 6 month, said Glass. With the staff realignment that was done in City hall, and switching their safety program, there were some savings which would be used to cover the new position.

Proposal for the rental inspector position was approved by the council.

Street Superintendent Chad Stradtman requested to go out for bids on paving St. James Trail around the lake, a project he said is budgeted for. The council approved.

The final proposal the City Council considered was with the Watonwan County Humane Society concerning the transfer of the facility to the humane society. In the end the council decided the language of the proposal will stay as is, but added that if the humane society decides to sell the facility the property would go back to the city. Council members approved the proposal.

The next meeting of the St. James City Council is Tuesday, July 6 at 5:30 p.m.