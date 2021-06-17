Butterfield-Odin School District named Trafera Give Back winner

Butterfield-Odin School District on May 24 found out they won a classroom set of Chromebooks through a Trafera contest: Trafera Give Back 2021.

Trafera is a technology company that works with teachers and schools to drive students achievement by having software made for them.

Staff first learned about this contest from Technology Coordinator Aaron Wollschlager back in April. The contest gave participating schools a prompt for students and teachers to make a video saying what their school would do to transform their learning with the new classroom set of Chromebooks.

“A staff member wrote lyrics to mimic the 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' theme song,” said Lauren Collier, a social studies teacher. “A music class re-created the 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' soundtrack, and then a student rapped the lyrics over the top of the music.”

A group of staff, 9th and 10th grade students worked on creating the music, rap and filming for the video. After a month of planning, working on music, and filming, they were able to get the video done.

Collier is still waiting to hear back from Trafera to know when the school should be expecting the Chromebooks to arrive. Once they receive the Chromebooks, the school will be distributing them to students who need them.

Overall, this was a rewarding experience for all involved with the Butterfield-Odin School District. Collier said, “We had a really fun time making the video and we are very excited to have won.”