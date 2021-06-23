Railroad Days brings fun to the community

Last week and over the weekend the St. James community celebrated Railroad Days with a week full of events. There were runs, games for kids, and the parade to just name a few things that occurred during the week.

On Saturday a lot of people were out enjoying all the activities the day had. One of the big hits for the kids was the Schmidt's Bakery donut eating contests. For each age group, there were at least five kids ready to eat a donut.

After the contest, there was a car show, kids' games, horse-drawn wagon rides, and the parade, which had a large turnout of people in and observing it.

Mary Lou Oldenburg, a lifetime resident of St. James, said it was nice seeing Railroad days come back this year because it has always been one of her favorite events and a great thing for the community.

On Sunday there was the mural dedication. A large group of community members came to hear from Laura Murvartian about what the mural means for her, her family, and the community. During her speech, Murvartian said that St. James and the people who lived here gave so much to her and her family that she wanted to be able to give them some to show her appreciation. Besides the community, Murvartain also wanted to dedicate the mural to her parents, because of what they did to make a better life for their family.