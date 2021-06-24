Summer reading programs are making reading fun

St. James Library brought back their summer reading program this year with some fun activities for kids of all ages to show that reading and the library are fun.

With kids having stuck inside or on zoom all year with school and COVID-19 still not allowing for large groups to be in the library, they decided to have a lot of their summer reading programs outside. If they are not outside the activities are either over zoom or done independently. Activities come with take and make bags that are supplied by the library.

“ Every week I offer a brand new take and make. A take and make is an activity kit the kids can signup for and they pick up the following week," said Melissa Haseman, Children Services Coordinator. "Everything inside a little gift bag, they can make some kid of craft or activity at home."

Take and make bags are made for each age group, so that they are not all doing the same activity. If kids or families are interested in getting a take and make activities contact Haseman at the library.

Activities besides the take and make have been added such as scavenger hunts, recycling Olympics and other fun activities for the whole family to do together.

The library is also brought back their tiny tots story times, which is held every Tuesday at Memorial Park. Even though the story times are geared towards babies and toddlers Haseman said all ages are welcomed and she can adapt story time to whatever group shows up.

For teens, the library teen advisory group is looking for more members after a lot of members graduated the last two years. Teen advisory group helps Haseman plan fun activities for the library, such as game or movie nights at the library. If you are interested in joining contact Haseman.