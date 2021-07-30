St. James Community Theater put on Broadway in the park

St. James Community Theater hosted Broadway in the Park on Wednesday, July 21 night. Past and present theater members performed songs from various Broadway musicals, some where from old classics and others were from more recent musicals.

Normally there is a summer theater musical, but back when the theater board was planning for it there were still unknowns with COVID protocols, and what restrictions there could be in place.

"Given that restriction, we brainstormed how we could safely gather a crowd and have singing, as our productions are usually musicals," said David Lick. "The answer was obvious: do it outside!"

Having figured out one of their issues with the restrictions they were faced with, it lead to another. How would rehearsals work? Board members came up with the idea of letting people pick and rehearse any song from a Broadway show. Everyone who decided to participate then came together to perform in a concert.

With not having an actual musical to perform at the theater, they were able to put together it all at a very low cost. Therefore the theater did not sell any tickets for the event. Lick said they decided just to ask for freewill donations this year.

Donations from Wednesday's performance will be going to help make repairs and changes to the little theater at St. James High School. One of the first projects to be worked on is improving the sound system, during this time the theater will be getting new and improved seating.

Target end date for the improvements is 2024, which is the 50th anniversary of St. James Community Theater.

"While ambitious, we believe this timeline can help motivate the whole community and build excitement for an exciting, positive program in St. James," said Lick.