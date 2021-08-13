Grape Stomp fundraiser for the St. James Area Foundation

The St. James Area Foundation Board will be participating in the “Round Lake Winery Grape Stomp” on Saturday, August 28 to raise money for Our foundation. Please consider making a donation so we can continue to support the Memorial Park Christmas decorations and other foundation grants.

You can make your tax-deductible donations to any of the following board members: Eric Kuehl, Natalie Oldenburg, Melissa Lueth, Bob Yureck, Steve Lindee, Jeff Barreet, Margaret Maire, Molli Curry, and Steve Jeppson.