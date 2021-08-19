St. James school board decided on how do masks this year

On Monday August 9, the St. James school board held their monthly meeting. During the meeting the board had a presentation from Comprehensive Arts Planning Program (CAPP), they discussed what the policy for masking should be for this school year,

The meeting started with Allison giving the Comprehensive Arts Planning Program (CAPP) presentation. It went over the different opportunities students have in band, and choir that are extracurricular, such as madrigals, junior madrigals, unlimited, jazz band. Allison also mentioned how the music gives advantages to students and their education.

First item the board went over was e-learning plans. On inclement weather days the school district will have e-learning days. Steve Heil said they will be running these days like late start, so the day will begin at 10 a.m.. Students' attendance will be taken if they check in with the teacher or it is based on assignments completed, which they have three days to complete.

Heil said when we did these days last year the first one we ran like a normal school day starting at 8. The second one we ran like how we would run this year with the 10 a.m. start. There were a lot of people who told him that they liked the way they did the second one better.

Members approved the e-learning plan for the 2021-22 school year.

The big item on the agenda the board discussed was what should the masking protocol be for this school year. Heil said there are levels based for masking wearing from masks are recommended to masks are required for everyone no matter of vaccination status. After some discussion on what each option of masking entails and where case numbers are right now the board decided to go with masks are recommended, handwashing, three feet distance and other protocols the schools had the second half of last year will carry over too. Members also decided on reviewing the masking protocol each month.

Board members also approved leave of absences for Teresa Ortiz, Jody Schwanke, and Heidi Spitzner for the 2021- 22 school year. They also approved Mike Fugazzi as the new middle and high school principal.

Northside Elementary Principal Liam Dawson gave an update on the summer learning academia. Dawson said it has been going great they had their first four days prior to the meeting and the final four days that week. In total they had 32 students sign up, each day they see around 28 to 29 students attend. Dawson has also been working on data entry into the programs they will be using, to make sure teachers and students are prepared when they come back.