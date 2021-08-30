Butterfield-Odin host meeting to discuss special election

On Tuesday, August 17 Butterfield-Odin School Board held a special meeting to discuss the special election they will be holding November 2.

Superintendent Steve Thomas started the meeting out with giving a enrollment and financial update. He said Its unusual that they are making a turn around with both more enrollment and having their financial situation getting better. Other schools like St. James and Madelia are seeing lower enrollment.

Finically the school has been able to recover by cutting 1.5 to 2 thousand dollars in areas that wouldn't affect students academics and grant money has been able t help too. Thomas showed the board a graph of levy per adm, Butterfield-Odin is the lowest with what they can bring in with their levy down.

For the special election they will ask people to vote on a levy change which will provide everyone with a tax increase. People will be able to go on to the school's website for a link to see what their tax increase would be.

Board member Anders Pierson voiced his opinion on the tax increase after stating what they approved back in June which was a prediction of 1.62 million, he said.

" We want to go to the voters and then ask them to up their property taxes by over 70%. I don't think we have a prayer of that passing."

Thomas responded back saying a lot of the money they had from grants went to help with the summer school and paying teachers. He wants to set them up during his time here to make they don't have a situation anywhere to what they had before. It is also a part of planning either way in the future they would have to do this.

Thomas is planning on having at least one meeting with the community to answer any questions about this process.

When the board voted on this it passed with a 3-1 vote.

The plan for the special election is to hold polling places at two locations one at Odin City Hall and the other at Butterfield-Odin School's lobby. Voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 2.