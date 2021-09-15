Becky Buller Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut

Award-winning Bluegrass artist Becky Buller made her Grand Ole Opry debut on Friday, September 3rd. Joined by her band, Buller played three songs from her Distance and Time album on Dark Shadow Recordings. “The Barber’s Fiddle,” “More Heart, Less Attack,” and “Don’t Look Back.”

On the monumental evening, Buller stated, “My heart is so full right now. Thanks to everyone who joined B^3 (Becky Buller Band) in person and around the world tonight for our Grand Ole Opry debut! It was a pleasure sharing music with you from that hallowed stage.”

Since the release of Buller’s fifth studio album Distance & Time, she has celebrated chart-topping success and critical acclaim. The Dark Shadow Recording album is currently nominated for a 2021 IBMA Album of the Year, spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Roots Music Report chart and hit No. 1 on the Bluegrass Unlimited, Roots Music Report and FAI Folk charts. Her IBMA award-winning, lead-off single “The Barber’s Fiddle” also spent 5 weeks at No. 1 on the Roots Music Report, hit No. 1 on the Bluegrass Today and the Bluegrass Unlimited charts. SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction is also featuring “Don’t Look Back,” “Tell The Truth,” “More Heart, Less Attack” and “The Barber’s Fiddle” in rotation.

Buller took home two IBMA Awards in 2020, making her a 10-time IBMA Award-winning Bluegrass artist and musician. A celebrated musician and Award-winning artist, Buller made history as the first ever artist to win in both instrumental and vocal categories at the 2016 IBMA Awards, as well as being the first female to ever win IBMA’s Fiddle Player of the Year. Since 2018, Becky has moonlighted with the all-female supergroup, The First Ladies of Bluegrass, which has been recently recognized at the Country Music Hall of Fame with their own exhibit. A celebrated songwriter whose songs appear on Grammy award-winning albums, Buller has inked tracks for Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Josh Williams, the Travelin’ McCoury’s and more.