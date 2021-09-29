Homecoming week

On Monday night St. James Middle and High School kicked off homecoming with coronation and naming homecoming king and queen. Preston Wegner and Alexis Herrera were named king and queen.

During the week students and staff at the school participated in different themed days like neon, decades, and swap day. They also had activities put on every day by the student council.

On Friday there will be the homecoming parade at 1:30 p.m. and tailgating before the football game. During the game, they will be honoring the year 1899 which is when football started in St. James. The team is hoping to have 1,899 people in the stands at the game on Friday.

Then on Saturday at the VFW will be the hall of fame induction. This year's inductees are Bernie Reinke Jurgens (1978), Deb Flaata Nehowig (1980), Leah Kern Besel (2005), Bob Luther (1958), Jim Luther (1961), Errol Saunders (1956), Dennis Barker (1975), Keith Runge (1980), Jared Schwanz (2005), Brad Offerdahl (1963).