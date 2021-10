St. James schools' artist of the week is Northside Elementary's first-grader Andrea Lorenzo Raymundo.

Parents

Marcela Perez and Lucas Lorenzo Hernandez

What is your favorite medium?

I like to paint and color.

Favorite Color?

Pink

What is your favorite work of art that you have created?

Drawing of a cat and bird.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

An art teacher.