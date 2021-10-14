Back in time

25 years ago, in October 1996, St James had some interesting things happen that made St. James history.

First was Wynette Sandmeyer, who made history when she became the first St. James high school girls' tennis player to win the number one singles crown in the South Central Conference.

St. James high school's 1996 homecoming court had Paul Hedlund as king and Karis Boerner as queen.

During this time seventh grade was moved from the high school back to the middle school.

Mary Ann Bannerman was recognized at the Minnesota Extension Service banquet for 25 years of service to the program.

St. Paul's Lutheran Church celebrated its 100th anniversary. Back then Martin Lopahs was the church's pastor.