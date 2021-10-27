Boys cross country are Conference Champions

The Saints cross country team ran at the Big South Conference in Pipestone last Tuesday.

Ryan Pierson led the boys' team placing 2nd with a time of 16:40.81. He was followed by Levi Miest at a time of 17:07.61 and Jacob Friesen at a time of 17:59.72. The boys overall place first for the small school division with an average time of 17:39. The boys were able to nudge out the Luverne Cardinals team by two points, 56-58.

America Trejo led the girls' team at 21:40.28 placing 15th. Trejo was followed by Katelyn Ojeda-Callejas with a time of 22:08.40. As a team, the girls finished 5th overall for the small school run. They had an average time of 22:56.30

On Thursday, October 28, the teams will be competing at the section 2A meet in Blue Earth.