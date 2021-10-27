Boys cross country are Conference Champions
Sarah Bunich
St. James Plaindealer
The Saints cross country team ran at the Big South Conference in Pipestone last Tuesday.
Ryan Pierson led the boys' team placing 2nd with a time of 16:40.81. He was followed by Levi Miest at a time of 17:07.61 and Jacob Friesen at a time of 17:59.72. The boys overall place first for the small school division with an average time of 17:39. The boys were able to nudge out the Luverne Cardinals team by two points, 56-58.
America Trejo led the girls' team at 21:40.28 placing 15th. Trejo was followed by Katelyn Ojeda-Callejas with a time of 22:08.40. As a team, the girls finished 5th overall for the small school run. They had an average time of 22:56.30
On Thursday, October 28, the teams will be competing at the section 2A meet in Blue Earth.