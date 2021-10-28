Madelia's American Legion was full of 4H members and their families on Sunday night for the annual 4-H banquet. This year's theme was a spooktacular 4-H banquet.

23 kids in grades kindergarten through 2nd grade who are in clover buds were recognized at the 4-H banquet. 22 first-year members were recognized as well.

There were 24 achievement awards given out to kids for the projects they did for this year's fair. The projects were from a large range of categories like fine arts, demonstrations, animal showing, and many others.

The club honored 4 high school graduates, Mya Hanson, Landon McGuire, Jack Lepp, Sara Quiring, and 6 4-H graduates, Kaydi Anderson, Jackson Miest, Seth Pierson, Emily Grote, Elisabeth Pankratz, and Charles Schmidt.

Allison Johnson and Andrew Johnson were awarded the clover award.

The club honored 13 ten-year members and 11 five-year members for their time and commitment to 4-H.

Beginner Cora Lehman, Junior Keeley Runge, and Senior Mark Quiring received demonstration awards.

Adult volunteers were also honored and thanked for all that they have done for the club. These honorees included Joleen and Terry Braaten for their 40 years of service for the 4-H club,