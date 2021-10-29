Increase in enrollment for St. James school district

At St. James monthly school board meeting on Monday, October 18 the board members discussed enrollment, COVID-19, bus transportation, and EL department updates.

The first item the board went over was donations the district received. Some of the donations were for the cheer squad, Armstrong playground, save the bell, and the united culture scholarship.

Superintendent Steve Heil gave the board an enrollment update the district is up about 100 students. Heil said along with that enrollment there are a lot of new immigrants coming in and with that, the school district qualifies for $36,000 in immigrant grants this year. These extra funds would go to the EL department to work with the new students.

Heil also had a COVID-19 update. In the school the COVID-19 are low, Heil said the district is not seeing any big spread, but with MEA coming up and travel that may change.

A motion for transportation for students who live less than a mile from school that do not have a safe route to take to school was brought forth. The board has discussed this in a past meeting, and the district has been busing the students since around 2008. They brought it up for it to be a vote on, so it is recorded and the district can charge the state for the bussing of the students. The money would then go towards paying the bus company. The board approved the recommendation for transportation.

Principal Mike Fugazzi gave the board an update for the middle and high school. During his update, Fugazzi said this is the first "normal" year the sixth graders have had since third grade. The school has had a good start to the school year, with having a change in expectations with students and teachers getting used to being back to all-day school.

With the increase in enrollment Fugazzi wanted to praise the literacy, math, and EL departments for collaborating to support all learners as the class sizes have been increased. The school has also been working on the master schedule and working with the trimesters.

Northside Elementary Principal Liam Dawson gave the board an update as well. He started his update by giving the numbers from the EL department. Dawson said last February across the district they had 193 ELD students, 131 at Northside and 62 at the middle and high school. As of October 1, the district has 256 ELD students, 196 at Northside and 50 at the middle and high school.

Dawson also talked about how last year the Northside fourth-graders were selected to participate in the National Assessment for Educational Proficiency, but that was not able to happen because of COVID-19. This year they were selected to take it again this year, a select group of 65 students will be taking a reading and math assessment in February.