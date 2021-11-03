Nutrition club coming to St. James

St. James' First Avenue has a new business that is in the works of opening. Tyrah Seidl who is currently renovating the building space will be opening Resilient Nutrition.

Seidl started her business venture last November when she became a Herbalife wellness coach. Before working with Herbalife she was a customer and has been using its products for a while. With Seidl's background as a wellness coach and her use of some products, she decided to open up a nutrition club, Resilient Nutrition.

Having her own nutrition club in St. James was something Seidl decided on based on the city being a special place to her. Seidl family has ties to St. James which brought her to the city a bit.

"My dad is originally from St. James and growing up I always remembered coming to St. James for Fourth of July at a family friend's house across from the lake," said Seidl. "I’m so excited to officially become a part of this community."

The name Resilient comes from Seidl's childhood and has a big meaning to her. Her softball coach instilled in the team to always be resilient. Seidl said she can still remember some of his pep talks using the word resilient and she is glad she can implement this into her business.

At the nutrition club, customers can get healthy meal replacement shakes, energizing teas and Aloe, protein coffee and so much more.

Seidl gave out samples and meet more of the community at the last home football game. While there she received feedback from community members on having a nutrition business in town.

"I heard from so many people at the football game how excited they were for the Nutrition Club to be open," said Seidl. "Also got so many compliments on the tea samples and how they can’t wait to try more."

Resilient Nutrition is still under construction right now and Seidl does not know when it will open, but she said people can look for updates on the Resilient Nutrition Facebook page.