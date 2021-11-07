Shakespeare comes to St. James' stage

In the St. James high school theater cast members of this year's fall play are working on their lines and costume changes. This year's play is I Hate Shakespeare!, during the play audiences will see a handful of Shakespeare's works. While watching the play the audience will see Shakespeare in a way that makes it easier to understand.

Last year due to COVID-19 the theater department season was a little different. They were still able to have their one-act and spring play, even though there were setbacks like having to reschedule it.

"The spring play was definitely different because it didn't happen and it got delayed twice so we never got the chance to actually perform it," said Sailor Mohlenbrock." The one-act was really fun, we still had to wear masks but it was still kind of fun. We got to be a little crazy and was so much fun to do those ones."

After missing a bit of last year students are back again and ready to get back on stage. Audience members will be able to see this when they watch the performances.

"They have so much energy and are really eager to be a part of the play this year because they have missed out for what feels like a really long time," said Director Kinsey Meyer.

Their energy has transferred over into working hard at rehearsals, which can be hard because some of the cast members are involved with other school activities. Not only have they been working hard at rehearsals they have also been having fun, all of which makes the play the best it can be.

"The cast has embraced this year's play completely. They are having fun playing their roles and that is the most important part," said Meyer. "We could put forth the best play in the world, but if these guys don't have any fun, then we have lost the point of being in a play in the first place."

Most of the cast this year are younger students, Mohlenbrock is the only senior this year the rest of the cast is made up of a few juniors and the rest is all freshman and sophomores. Having a younger group is a good thing because it helps the program grow which is Meyer's goal for the theater program.

I Hate Shakespeare! will be performed on Nov. 12 and 13 at the high school's little theater.