Artists of the Week

This week's Artist of the Week is Northside Elementary's first-grader Dax Romsdahl.

Parents:

Maegan & Brandon Romsdahl

What is your favorite medium in Art?

Watercolor

Favorite Color?

Blue

What is your favorite art that you have created?

Blue Dog Drawing

What do you want to be when you grow up?

Construction Worker

Ava Spitzner is the 8th grade Artist of the Week.

She is involved in Visual Arts classes. Her favorite art memory was drawing the Mona Lisa. The observational drawing of her shoe is her favorite artwork and Clay is her favorite medium to work in.

Spitzner plans on taking more Art classes in the future.

Bohdana Batiuk is the high school Artist of the Week. Butiuk is an exchange student from the Ukraine.

At home, she is involved in Choir, Painting classes and she plays the violin. Her favorite memories are Choir competitions. Her favorite artwork is Starry Night by Vincent Van Gogh. The art medium of choice is Photography.

