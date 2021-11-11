St. James Veteran honored

Gloria Sandmeyer

Special to the Plaindealer

The late Paul Sandmeyer of St. James was a Vietnam Veteran and served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1967. He was a member of the 1st Platoon 44th Artillery C Battery and held the rank of Sergeant (E-5).

Sandmeyer was a proud Veteran. He started the "Welcome Hime Watonwan County" and "Support Our Troops Red Friday Shirts" in St. James. Sandmeyer was active in supporting banquets and events to honor Veterans to show them the respect they deserve for serving our country.

In 2007, Sandmeyer passed away from colon cancer due to Agent Orange.

Sandmeyer's family wanted to make sure he will always be remembered and honored for his service. They got him accepted in the "In Memory" program for Vietnam Veterans in 2020. That year the program had accepted 591 Vietnam Veterans. This is a program for Vietnam Veterans that have suffered due to Agent Orange exposure, PTSD, and other illnesses as a result of their service. In Memory Honor Roll has recognized over 5,000 Veterans since it started in 1993.

Sandmeyer's family knew how important the Vietnam Wall was and the reading of names as Paul participated in that during Veterans Day service in Washington D.C. there is a special plaque that reads "In memory of the men and women who served in the Vietnam War and later died as a result of their service. We honor and remember their sacrifice."

On Oct. 15, 2021, Sandmeyer's name was read by the wall for the In Memory Program. A very proud and emotional time. He will also e recognized each time The Wall that Heals comes to Minnesota.

If you would like to check out the In Memory or The Wall that Heals program go to www.vvmf.org. This is also where you can honor your late Vietnam Veteran and give them the Welcome Home and Honor they deserve.