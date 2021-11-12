The City of St. James Breaks Ground on Sinclair Court

On Monday, November 1, 2021, city officials and members of CFS celebrated the commencement of the Sinclair Court project with a groundbreaking ceremony.

This gathering signified the installation of the new city street named, Sinclair Court. At the request of CFS, in honor of Vaughn Sinclair, General Manager of Watonwan Farm Service Co. He was a resident of St. James who began his cooperative career in 1953. Sinclair's 38 years of dedication and hard work converted WFS from a small struggling cooperative into one of the most successful farm cooperatives in Minnesota.

The city has designated this as a non-through city street to secure grant dollars from DEED. “We have successfully obtained a grant through MN DEED, and it will fund the majority of the city infrastructure to make this project finally possible.” Said Andrea Lynn, EDA Director for the City of St. James.

“This project has been in process for over ten years, and we are grateful to CFS for the finalization, confidence, and investment in our community.” Lynn continued. “Together, we are retaining multiple jobs, and within the ten-year plan, there will be the possibility of additional job opportunities. It is a significant improvement to the workforce, our tax base, and to the confidence of St. James to make investments.”, finished Lynn. It provides a big opportunity not only for CFS but also for St. James as a whole.

Although St. James has a feed mill already with CFS, it is 45 years old and needs replacement. The new mill in St. James will have a milling capacity of 350,000 tons and the opportunity for expansion to 550,000 tons. "The construction of this new mill will provide new opportunities, maintain our current business and standards, increase the value of our members' grain production, and allow us to continue to provide our members with the highest quality products and services", states Merlyn Kruger, CFS CEO.

CFS plans to break ground on the new St. James replacement feed mill in the Spring of 2022.