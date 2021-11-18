St. James and Butterfield-Odin Veterans Day Programs

St. James schools and community members attended the annual Veterans Day Program On Thursday in the high school's event center.

The program started with Senior Leadership Team members Mackenzie Christensen and Jaelyn Haler presenting the program. Followed by, the American Legion and VFW Honor Gaurd posting the colors. Then the high school choir, directed by Alison Kulseth, sang the national anthem. For the rest of their performance, the choir performed "In Flanders Field".

Christensen introduced the special guest, they were Greg Thulien - Former VFW Commander, Jerry Engstrom - American Legion Commander, Jane Oldenburg - American Legion Auxiliary Representative, and Marge Reinke - American Legion Auxiliary Representative.

After the introduction of the guests, Haler introduced the program's guest speaker, Cpt. Alexander Rank of Army National. Rank to the audience about Patriotism in 2021. Rank said that he wants to honor and thank those who served before him and that his medals and awards do not diminish the debt he owes.

Rank also mention how before he came to do his speech he had to get a haircut and the hairdresser asked what he was doing for Veterans Day. Rank said he felt uncomfortable because he didn't want her to think he was going to talk about himself and not about those who served before him.

Butterfield-Odin also hosted a Veterans Day Program that morning. They had 200 people in attendance. Nine Members of the Color Guard, VFW Post 9607 were also present. Twenty-eight Veterans were in the crowd too.

Britney Garcia introduced our speaker, Lieutenant Colonel Doug Valen, who gave the address. Valen discussed what it was like growing up in Butterfield and how many people he remembers had joined the military.

Valen also discussed his time serving his country in Vietnam and the sacrifice the men and women do along with their families.