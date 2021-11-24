St. James schools' Artists of the Week this week are 11th graders Angel Perez Villalobos and Devon Olsen.

Villalobos sings Tenor 2 in Concert Choir and is the Tenor Section Leader. He is also in Limited Edition, Madrigals, and Concert Choir.

Villalobos' favorite memory is singing a solo in choir. This year he hopes to be able to sing higher than he already can. Villalobos' favorite song is Here There Delilah by the Plain White T's.

Olsen is a big fan of singing the bass part he said it's because the people in his section are such great people and Choir is just a fun time for all of us.

Olsen is a part of Football, Basketball, Tennis, Team-Up, Choir, Band, Madrigals, Limited Edition, Jazz Unlimited. His favorite memory from choir has to be when the choir went to the big south choir festival earlier this year. Olsen said They got to hear other choirs and it was just an overall good time.

Something Olsen hopes to accomplish this school year is to earn as many letters and achievements as he can from extracurriculars.

Olsen's favorite piece he has ever done has to be when he had a solo in one of their choir songs with last year's senior Kaylem Velasco titled Fall On Me. Oslen said he learned a lot from the piece and enjoyed singing with that group of seniors that year as a whole.