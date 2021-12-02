Mae Brekken turns 100

Barb Holmgren

Special to the Plaindealer

Mae Brekken was born in Riverdale Township on Dec. 2, 1921. Brekken was born and raised on the family farm, attended grade school up to the 8th grade.

She loved everything about the farm and lived most of her life there. Brekken loved any type of animal, especially chickens, hogs, ducks, and sheep, but her favorite was milking the cows. With her love of animals, Brekken took pride in 4-H, as a leader, sewing, and took beef to the county fair each year.

After Brekken was married to Adolph in 1945 she completed high school and graduated, all while raising her two children.

Brekken married Adolph in La Salle in 1945. They were married 60 years and blessed with 2 children, Kathy and Keith, who live within three miles from her North of St. James. Brekken has 7 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

At 100 Brekken loves to read and do word finds.

A great memory Brekken has is Christmas time with her family reading the Christmas Story, and making Lefse.

Brekken said she is so excited about her 100th birthday party with all her wonderful family and friends. She has lived in the Godahl and La Salle area for 100 years.

Advice Brekken has for people is to serve your Lord, think about him, worship him.