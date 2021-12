Winter Carnival schedule

Wednesday, Dec.8: 5 to 8 p.m. Ugly Sweater Contest & Bingo ( American Legion)

Thursday, Dec. 9: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Christmas Cocktails at Liquor Store

5 to 6 p.m. Collage Pajama Party (20% of one regular price item)

5 to 7:30 p.m. Hamburger Night (VFW)

7 to 9 p.m. Modle RR Club Open House

Friday, Dec. 10: 4 to 6 p.m. Pictures with Santa/ Bake Sale (Sharpline- 301 Armstrong Blvd N)

4:30 to 6 p.m. Fire Truck Rides (Downtown Park)

5 to 7 p.m. St James Ambulance & Fire Department Chili Fundraiser ( American Legion)

6:30 p.m. Winter Carnival Parade

Saturday, Dec. 11: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendor & Craft Show- American Legion,

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bake Sale - Sharpline 301 Armstrong Blvd N

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Santa's Elf Shop ( Community Building)

`10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Snowshoeing (Meadow Lark Prairie) snow permitting

1 to 3 p.m. Free family movie- Princess Theater

1 to 5 p.m. Model RR Club Open House

Sunday, Dec. 12: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Snowshoeing (Meadow Lark Prairie) snow permitting