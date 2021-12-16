Artists of the Week

Northside Elementary's second-grader Emma Bottin is this week's Artist of the Week.

Parents

Susan and Dan Bottin

What is your favorite medium in Art?

Watercolors

Favorite Color?

Green

What is your favorite art that you have created?

Sun and Moon Drawing

What do you want to be when you grow up?

Police officer and an artist

The Middle school artist of the week is Ryan Gonzalez.

He is a part of the art class in school.

Gonzalez loves working in pencil and clay. His favorite art memory was his love of drawing when he was in 4th grade.

The High School's Artist of the Week is Alex Ramirez.

Ramirez is a junior this year. He enjoys working in clay and pencil.

His favorite memory in art is creating a huge painted portrait