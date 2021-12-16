Business of the Month: Schmidt's Bakery

Barb Holmgren

Special to the Plaindealer

After interviewing senior citizens the last year, I will now be writing articles about local businesses in the St. James area. These articles will be called business of the month, the first one is on Schmidts Bakery.

The Schmidt family has operated the bakery for 98 years. It all started in 1923 when uncle Herman opened the bakery in the Nessler Building in downtown St. James.

Brothers Brad and Paul took over the business in 1953, they then moved it to its present location. Brad said he remembers working at the bakery in high school with his brother Paul in the '40s.

Now their sons Tom and Joe operate the family business. Today a lot of the Schmidt family has worked at the bakery especially Paul and Donna's family because they have a large family.

In the old building, fruit cake was one of the favorites at Christmas time in the '30s. They would receive 200-pound barrels of fruit to mix with the cake mix and nuts to make the cakes.

Seasonal pumpkin cookies now are the best sellers. Tom and Joe said they make around 4,000 cookies a week all of which are hand frosted. Turkey, Christmas, valentine's, and Easter cookies are also favorites.

Prices at the bakery used to be 20 cents for a loaf of bread, 25 cents for a dozen cookies, and donuts were 5 cents each.

Everyone loves Schmidt's Bakery in downtown St. James. People from all over stop at the bakery, especially former students and residents, and people come from other towns and states to go to Schmidt's Bakery.

In 2019 they received the "Sweetest Bakery in America" award. This award is part of A Full Line Bakery category presented by Dawn Food Supplier.