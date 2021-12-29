Food Shelf Board Elections

The Watonwan County Food Shelf board is taking nominations for new board members. The board meets monthly to provide vision and oversight for the food shelf.

If you or someone you know is passionate about serving the community in this way and would like to serve on the board, please send the name of your nominee via email to Pastor Matt Seegert at pastormatt@flcstjames.org.

Self-nominations are welcome. Election of new board members will take place in January.