St. James city council preparing for the new year

At the Tuesday, Dec.21, city council meeting members discussed the city budget for 2022, and a subdivision ordinance.

City Manager Amanda Glass brought forth the resolution to accept the city budget for 2022 of $15,871,966.49. The budget passed unanimously.

Glass continued on to the resolution to accept the 2022 tax levy. The levy would increase 2.6% from the past year's. The resolution passed unanimously.

According to state statute, every year the council has to designate a polling station. St. James' polling place is at the Minnesota National Armory. Council members passed the resolution for setting the polling place.

There was a second reading for the subdivision ordinance for the sidewalk the city wants to put in. EDA Director Andrea Lynn gave an update during the reading, she said she is currently working on the application for the Safeway to School Grant for the sidewalk. The resolution passed unanimously.

After the city council meeting, Mayor Gary Sturm gave a community update. Sturm started with giving updates of what happened in 2021, first one he talked about was the pool being sandblasted and he said it looks great for the opening up this year and it was supposed to be done five years ago.

Two buildings had new roofs put on them they were the community building and the Railroad Musem. Sturm said in 2022 estimated cost was approximately $60,000.

Within the year there were new pieces added to the community one of them was Legacy Generations to Generations that Laura Murvartian, a 1986 St. James graduate, donated to have installed.

" The city is going to add green space to protect the mural in 2022," said Sturm." The cost of the mural was completely given by Laura Murvartian it was like $40,000 for that mural so the entire community is gracious and thankful to Laura Murvartian."

COVID-19 put the city 2020 airport project on hold but it was able to be completed in 2021. The city put in hangers, tax line runway, and fencing, the total cost for the project was $700,000. The project started this past fall, Sturm said it will be completed this next year. Another project that was happening during this time was the 11th street north project, which has been completed.

"We are excited to have that 11th street north completed it's from First Avenue all the way to 10th Avenue toward the school," said Sturm. " To get to the school it is all new concrete street that was a county project."

The city is looking at Second Avenue South to be reconstructed in 2022. It will start by the subway building and it will go all the way down Second Avenue to Armstrong Boulevard to First Avenue South.

The Humane Society purchased the building they are in from the city, it will still be out there taking care of the animals. The city is now looking for somewhere to have another pound facility. Here the city would keep animals for three days as it is required to.

Central Farm Service is putting $21,000,000 in improvements and additions to the feed mill on the west side of St. James. EDA Director Andrea Lynn helped secure almost $400,000 to help the project.

"This is a superb expansion that we are able to get CFS to stay in St. James," said Sturm. "They'll have 17 employees approximately, they currently have 12 so it's pretty much an addition of 17 new employees."

St. James Vetineray Clinic is also expanding, it purchased the former Paul's Food building. Dana Hirsch is currently doing renovations on the building, she will be having one side of it be for the clinic and the other side will be open for another business to come in.