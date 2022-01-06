Runges dominate at Region FFA contest

Becky Cronk

Special to the Plaindealer

FFA is back doing in person contests again this year. In the spring of 2020, all contests were cancelled and during the 2020-2021 school year, all contests used a virtual format. This year, the members get to have the full experience of going to a contest.

On December 14th, Jacob Runge competed in the Farm Bureau Discussion meet. This event is designed to develop a student's ability to have a conversation and discuss agenda items during a meeting. Even though this was the first St. James Area FFA member that has competed in a very long time, Jacob represented well by taking first place. He will be moving on to the state competition. His discussion topic was “Agriculture is becoming more diverse, whether it is demographics, the definition of what a farmer is, or even what is considered part of agriculture, how can the FFA and Farm Bureau model equality and create space for all to succeed?”

On the same day, Keely Runge also competed in the Creed Speaking Contest. During this event, contestants memorize the FFA Creed – a five paragraph essay outlining the beliefs of the FFA – and present it for a panel of judges. Keeley also came out on top by taking first place. Last year Keeley placed 5th at the State Contest and her goal is to get that, or better, this year when she competes there again.

There was one other group that competed on December 14th. The Best Informed Greenhand team composed of Cohen Dannhoff, Ethan Leimer, Keeley Runge, Kyle Sperl, and Carter Wolner took their FFA Knowledge exam and came out with third place. They will also move on to the State Competition.

Other contests that have happened this year include the Horse Evaluation, Poultry Evaluation, and Milk Quality and Products. The Poultry team qualified to go to state when they placed seventh. Alexis Brekken and Tarynn Helling also can move on to the state competition because they placed fourth and sixth, respectively. The Milk Quality team had hard competition that beat them out for the qualifying spots but they worked hard and still represented the St. James Area Chapter well.

As the year progresses, we will continue to have more contests. Stay tuned for more results and highlights from the Minnesota State FFA Convention